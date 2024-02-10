The Gaza genocide is just an instrument in Israel’s larger colonial project
Genocide is Israel’s latest policy, alongside ethnic cleansing and apartheid, in its settler colonial project of eliminating the Palestinians.
Kommentar vom Hochblauen
The Gaza genocide is just an instrument in Israel’s larger colonial project
Genocide is Israel’s latest policy, alongside ethnic cleansing and apartheid, in its settler colonial project of eliminating the Palestinians.
Copyright © 2015-2023 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski - Sicht vom Hochblauen
Kommentar hinterlassen