Alternative Jüdische Stimmen zum Pessach Fest, die Mut machen. Evelyn Hecht-Galinski



watermelon on a traditional Seder plate Image Associated Fress To our Palestinian friends and our allies in the mahi tahi, This night is not like all the other nights. We gather for our Passover meals while your people are being starved in our names. How can we speak while this unthinkable crime is ongoing?