News Ticker

WATCH: LIVE-Stream im Assange-Gerichtsgebäude

20. Februar 2024 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Gastbeiträge, Neuigkeiten

WATCH: LIVE Stream at Assange Courthouse

Follow all of the activities in the street outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, the first day of Julian Assange’s hearing before the High Court of England and Wales. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_XOdfwEZeU

WATCH: LIVE-Stream im Assange-Gerichtsgebäude
20. Februar 2024

Verfolgen Sie alle Aktivitäten auf der Straße vor den Royal Courts of Justice am Dienstag, dem ersten Tag der Anhörung von Julian Assange vor dem High Court of England and Wales.

--

Hinterlasse jetzt einen Kommentar

Kommentar hinterlassen

E-Mail Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.


*


Copyright © 2015-2023 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski - Sicht vom Hochblauen