WATCH: LIVE Stream at Assange Courthouse
Follow all of the activities in the street outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, the first day of Julian Assange’s hearing before the High Court of England and Wales. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_XOdfwEZeU
WATCH: LIVE-Stream im Assange-Gerichtsgebäude
20. Februar 2024
Verfolgen Sie alle Aktivitäten auf der Straße vor den Royal Courts of Justice am Dienstag, dem ersten Tag der Anhörung von Julian Assange vor dem High Court of England and Wales.
--
Kommentar hinterlassen