Berliner Sparkasse sperrt Konto der Jüdischen Stimme

Published 27. März 2024

Im Jahr 2024 wird jüdisches Geld erneut von einer deutschen Bank beschlagnahmt:

Am 25.03.2024 wurde unser Konto bei der Berliner Sparkasse mit sofortiger Wirkung gesperrt. In einem Schreiben teilt uns die Sparkasse mit, dass sie diesen Schritt vorsorglich unternommen hat und wir zur Aktualisierung unserer Kundendaten zahlreiche Vereinsunterlagen bis zum 05.04. einreichen sollen. Die Sparkasse ist als Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts an das öffentliche Recht gebunden und darf nicht willkürlich Konten sperren ohne es zu begründen, was sie nicht getan hat. Außergewöhnlich ist auch, dass zu den geforderten Unterlagen eine Liste unserer Mitglieder mit vollständigen Namen und Anschriften gehört.

Warum sollte diese Information für die Berliner Sparkasse wichtig sein? Es klingt eher wie einer Frage des LKA oder der Polizei, die uns seit geraumer Zeit als jüdische Organisation politisch verfolgen. Unser früheres Konto bei der Bank für Sozialwirtschaft wurde 2019 aufgrund unserer BDS-Unterstützung geschlossen. Das geschah nach Agitation des israelischen Journalisten Benjamin Weinthal und Druck vom Zentralrat der Juden in Deutschland.

Dieser Druck und die politische Verfolgung werden immer größer, je mehr Israel und seine Apartheidpolitik im Staat Israel und im Westjordanland, und nun seine genozidale Politik im Gazastreifen, an Zustimmung in der Welt verlieren. Die Bundesrepublik gehört zu Israels letzten treuen Verbündeten, und die deutsche Politik kooperiert mit Israels Apartheid und Genozid, obwohl über 80% der deutschen Bevölkerung die Politik der Bundesregierung nicht unterstützt.

Mitte April findet in Berlin der Palästina-Kongress statt, bei dem eine große Bandbreite an internationalen Redner:innen, darunter etwa der ehemalige griechische Finanzminister Yanis Varoufakis, auftreten wird. Je näher der Kongress rückt, desto mehr Verfolgung findet statt; er wird seit Wochen in den Boulevardmedien und der Lokalpolitik in schrillen Tönen diffamiert, etwa als „Hass-Gipfel“, zu dem „Tausende Antisemiten“ anreisen werden. Weil die Journalist:innen nichts Sachliches darüber schreiben können, versuchen sie, den Kongress durch Kontaktschuld zu delegitimieren.

Weil die Organisator:innen von der Politik unabhängig sind, greifen die üblichen Mittel wie Absage oder Raumentzug aber nicht. Der Kongress wird über Ticketverkäufe und Spenden finanziert; wir, die Jüdische Stimme, haben unser Konto dafür zur Verfügung gestellt – weshalb es jetzt gesperrt wurde. Wir werden uns dadurch nicht einschüchtern lassen, und auch wenn wir dieses Konto verlieren: Unsere Position zum Genozid ist von unseren jüdischen Werten abgeleitet und hängt nicht von finanziellen Mitteln ab. Unsere Mitgliedszahlen steigen mit jedem Tag und jeder Repressalie. Wer bei uns Mitglied ist, weiß es selbst. Es geht keine Bank etwas an. Gegen die willkürliche, politisch motivierte und in einem Rechtsstaat unhaltbare Sperrung unseres Kontos gehen wir juristisch vor.

In 2024, Jewish money is once again being confiscated by a German bank:

On 25 March 2024, our account with the Berliner Sparkasse was frozen with immediate effect. In a letter, the Sparkasse informed us that it had taken this step as a precautionary measure and that we should submit numerous internal documents by 5 April to update our customer data. As a public corporation, the bank is bound by public law and may therefore not arbitrarily freeze accounts without providing an explanation, which it did not. It is also highly unusual that the required documents include a list of our members with their full names and addresses.

Why should this information be important to the Berliner Sparkasse? It sounds more like a question that might be asked by an intelligence service or the police, who have been politically persecuting us as a Jewish organisation for some time. Our previous account with the Bank for Social Economy was closed in 2019 because of our support for BDS. This happened after agitation by Israeli journalist Benjamin Weinthal and pressure from the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

This pressure and political persecution are increasing as Israel and its apartheid policies in the state of Israel and the West Bank, and now its genocidal policies in the Gaza Strip, lose support around the world. Germany is one of Israel“s last loyal allies, and the German state is co-operating with Israel“s apartheid and genocide, even though over 80% of the population does not support the German government“s policy.

The Palestine Congress will take place in Berlin in mid-April and will feature a wide range of international speakers, including the former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis. The closer the congress gets, the more intense the persecution becomes; for weeks, there has been shrill defamation from the tabloid media and local politicians, such as describing it as a „hate summit“ for which „thousands of anti-Semites“ will be coming to Berlin. Because the journalists can“t write anything factual about it, they try to delegitimise the congress through guilt by association.

However, because the organisers are independent of politics, the usual methods such as cancellation or denial of spaces do not work. The congress is financed by ticket sales and donations; we, the Jewish Voice, have made our account available for this purpose – which is why it has now been blocked. We will not be intimidated by this, even if we lose our account: Our position on genocide is derived from our Jewish values and is not dependent on financial resources. Our membership grows with every day and every act of repression. Anyone who is a member of our organisation knows it themselves. It is none of any bank“s business. We are taking legal action against the arbitrary, politically motivated freezing of our account, which is unacceptable in a democracy.

