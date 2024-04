Deutschland, der Antisemitismus und der Tod des liberalen Europas Mohamed Hassan

https://thebigpicture.buzzsprout.com/2116924/14870566-antisemitism-white-supremacy-and-the-end-of-liberal-europe-ghassan-hage

Is Europe ’nostalgic for a racist past‘ when it didn’t have to apologise for its colonialism? In this week’s episode of The Big Picture, we sit down with Australian anthropologist Ghassan Hage. Hage is currently fighting against the prestigious Max Planck Society in Germany over accusations of ‚antisemitism‘ over his critiques of Israel.