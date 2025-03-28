Ali Abunimah, Geschäftsführer, reflektiert über die jüngsten Proteste in Gaza gegen den Völkermord

Ali Abunimah, executive director, reflects on recent protests in Gaza against the genocide, and how mainstream Western media covered them. This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada’s livestream on day 538 of the Gaza genocide. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley were joined by British Palestinian novelist and playwright Ahmed Masoud and author and analyst Helena Cobban.