What’s the truth behind the „anti-Hamas“ protest in Gaza? with Ali Abunimah
Ali Abunimah, executive director, reflects on recent protests in Gaza against the genocide, and how mainstream Western media covered them. This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada’s livestream on day 538 of the Gaza genocide. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley were joined by British Palestinian novelist and playwright Ahmed Masoud and author and analyst Helena Cobban.
Ali Abunimah, Geschäftsführer, reflektiert über die jüngsten Proteste in Gaza gegen den Völkermord und darüber, wie die westlichen Mainstream-Medien darüber berichteten.
Dies ist ein Ausschnitt aus dem Livestream von The Electronic Intifada am Tag 538 des Völkermords in Gaza. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer und Asa Winstanley wurden vom britisch-palästinensischen Romanautor und Dramatiker Ahmed Masoud und der Autorin und Analystin Helena Cobban begleitet. Die vollständige Sendung können Sie hier ansehen:
– YouTube
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Kommentar hinterlassen
Du musst angemeldet sein, um einen Kommentar abzugeben.