Ilan Pappe über die Geburt Israels und den Tod des Zionismus

Dank an Ilan Pappe für seine Einschätzungen. Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The Big Picture Podcast

Can Zionism survive the current war in Gaza? Israeli historian Ilan Pappé believes it can’t. In fact, he argues that the liberation of Palestine is an inevitability. Pappé is the author of 24 books on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and most recently published two books: ‚Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic‘ and ‚A Very Short History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict‘.