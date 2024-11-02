Dank an Ilan Pappe für seine Einschätzungen. Evelyn Hecht-Galinski
Ilan Pappe über die Geburt Israels und den Tod des Zionismus
1. November 2024
Kann der Zionismus den aktuellen Krieg in Gaza überleben?
Der israelische Historiker Ilan Pappé glaubt nicht daran. Er argumentiert sogar, dass die Befreiung Palästinas unvermeidlich ist.
Pappé ist Autor von 24 Büchern über den Israel-Palästina-Konflikt und hat zuletzt zwei Bücher veröffentlicht: „Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic“ und „A Very Short History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict“.
Diese Woche setzen wir uns im „The Big Picture Podcast“ mit Ilan Pappé zusammen, um darüber zu sprechen, wo das zionistische Projekt seinen Ursprung hat, warum es den Siedlerkolonialismus annahm und warum er glaubt, dass es letztendlich seine Ziele nicht erreichen wird.
Übersetzt mit Deepl.com
