„Antizionismus ist Antisemitismus“? Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin Johnstone

01. Mai 2025

Anti-Zionism is anti-semitism, you say? Sure, that makes sense. How someone prays and what religious beliefs they hold is exactly the same as supporting apartheid and genocide. You can’t even tell them apart; the last time I tried to pray the rosary I got confused and bombed a children’s hospital.