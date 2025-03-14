Die Entwirrung: Zionismus, der 7. Oktober und die anhaltende Nakba mit Ilan Pappe

Palestina Chronicle TV

Is the Zionist narrative collapsing? Historian Ilan Pappé breaks down the ideological contradictions at the heart of Israel’s settler-colonial project-and why October 7 exposed the impossibility of being both a Zionist and a democrat. From Gaza’s destruction to the West’s complicity, Pappé unpacks the Nakba al-mustamirra (ongoing Nakba), Israeli genocide, and the urgent need for global solidarity to challenge apartheid and safeguard human rights.