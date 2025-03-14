Die Entwirrung: Zionismus, der 7. Oktober und die anhaltende Nakba mit Ilan Pappe
The Unraveling: Zionism, October 7, and the Ongoing Nakba w/ Ilan Pappe
Is the Zionist narrative collapsing? Historian Ilan Pappé breaks down the ideological contradictions at the heart of Israel’s settler-colonial project-and why October 7 exposed the impossibility of being both a Zionist and a democrat. From Gaza’s destruction to the West’s complicity, Pappé unpacks the Nakba al-mustamirra (ongoing Nakba), Israeli genocide, and the urgent need for global solidarity to challenge apartheid and safeguard human rights.
Premiere am 12.03.2025
Bricht die zionistische Erzählung zusammen? Der Historiker Ilan Pappé analysiert die ideologischen Widersprüche im Kern des israelischen Siedlerkolonialprojekts – und warum der 7. Oktober die Unmöglichkeit aufzeigte, sowohl Zionist als auch Demokrat zu sein. Von der Zerstörung des Gazastreifens bis hin zur Mitschuld des Westens deckt Pappé die Nakba al-mustamirra (anhaltende Nakba), den israelischen Völkermord und die dringende Notwendigkeit globaler Solidarität auf, um die Apartheid zu bekämpfen und die Menschenrechte zu schützen. Was bedeutet dies für die Zukunft Palästinas – und der Welt?
