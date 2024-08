Ermordung von Ismail Haniyeh: Israel folgt Netanjahu „blindlings“ in den Abgrund Mohamed Hassan , Gideon Levy

https://www.middleeasteye.net/video/israel-following-netanyahu-blindly-abyss



Mohamed Hassan

, Gideon Levy

31. Juli 2024

Two assassinations. Two capital cities. Less than 24 hours. One struck an apartment in downtown Beirut, killing a woman and two children – targeting a Hezbollah senior commander. Then just hours later, a strike in the heart of Tehran, assassinating Hamas’s most high-profile figure, and its political chief – Ismail Haniyeh.