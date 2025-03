Israel hat über ermordete Kinder gelogen, um die Ermordung von Kindern zu rechtfertigen

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/israel-lied-about-murdered-children?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=82124&post_id=159326627&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=gp7s3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email



Caitlin Johnstone

18. März 2025

Israel resumed its genocidal campaign of annihilation in Gaza early Tuesday morning, killing hundreds in a matter of hours, including many children. Reading by Tim Foley. Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my Substack at caitlinjohnst.one for email updates on all my new stuff.