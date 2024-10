Israels Motto lautet: „Wir können morgen Frieden haben, wenn wir heute nur noch ein paar Menschen töten“

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/israels-motto-is-we-can-have-peace



Von Caitlin Johnstone

14. Oktober 2024

Israel's permanent national security doctrine is basically „We can have peace tomorrow if we just kill a few more people today." But it's always today. Tomorrow never comes. Reading by Tim Foley.