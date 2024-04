Netanjahu: Antisemit Nr. 1 „schreibt“ die Geschichte um, oder so! von Andreas Schlüter

Hier ein Artikel, den Andreas Schlüter 2015 schrieb und der nichts an seiner Aktualität eingebüßt hat! Evelyn Hecht-Galinski



In deed at times new things are found which force one to reconsider historical facts. But also at times people come up with brazen fakes! So does the Anti-Semite No 1, Benjamin Netanyahu! Not enough, that hardly anybody hates the majority of the Semites, the Arabs, more than Netanyahu does, not enough that his (and…