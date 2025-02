https://transition-news.org/varoufakis-elon-du-scherst-dich-einen-dreck-um-rede-meinungs-und-pressefreiheit

Special thanks to Diem25, whose insightful full video allowed us to extract this fascinating highlight from it. Find the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0kvjNh7czM&t=681s We need to be cautious of Elon Musk because he, along with other tech giants, has created a new form of capitalism-„club capital“-that replaces profit with rent and feeds parasitically on traditional capitalism and labor.