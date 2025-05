Israel ist eine einzigartig bösartige Gesellschaft

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/israel-is-a-uniquely-evil-society?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=82124&post_id=164084372&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=gp7s3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email



Caitlin Johnstone

21. Mai 2025

A former Knesset member named Moshe Feiglin went on Israeli television on Tuesday and proclaimed that „every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy“ of Israel, and that „not a single Gazan child will be left there“ after Israel’s genocidal onslaught is completed. Reading by Tim Foley. Thanks for watching!