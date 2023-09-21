Max Blumenthal: Ukraine to become ‚Big Israel‘?
By Max Blumenthal The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal addresses the Ron Paul Institute's 2023 Washington DC conference on the disturbing plans in Kiev and Washington to convert Ukraine into a „Big Israel," and what this means for the region and the future of US politics. https://youtu.be/zmICm4qO3i4?si=QGP-JV0OvmWTdurY
Max Blumenthal: Wird die Ukraine zu „Groß-Israel“?
Von Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal von The Grayzone spricht auf der Konferenz 2023 des Ron Paul Institute in Washington DC über die beunruhigenden Pläne in Kiew und Washington, die Ukraine in ein „Groß-Israel“ zu verwandeln, und was dies für die Region und die Zukunft der US-Politik bedeutet. Übersetzt mit deepl.com
