Israel bietet sich freiwillig an, die Drecksarbeit für die Mehrheit der Machteliten dieser Welt zu übernehmen.
Dies als Hinweis für all jene, die sich verzweifelt fragen, wie es nur möglich ist, dass Israel politisch und rechtlich stets beschützt wird. rb
Wie Israel Militärtechnologie an Palästinensern testet | Das Palästina-Labor E1 | Empfohlener Dokumentarfilm
How Israel tests military tech on Palestinians | The Palestine Laboratory E1 | Featured Documentary
Watch the second episode: https://youtu.be/5pPQydBGwQY Uncovering how Israel profits from surveillance technologies using occupied Palestinian territories as a testing ground. Israel punches way above its weight when it comes to arms sales. The 97th country by population, it is the ninth largest arms dealer in the world with a $13bn military-industrial complex.
Kommentar hinterlassen
Du musst angemeldet sein, um einen Kommentar abzugeben.