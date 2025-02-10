News Ticker

Wie Israel Militärtechnologie an Palästinensern testet | Das Palästina-Labor E1 | Empfohlener Dokumentarfilm

10. Februar 2025 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Gastbeiträge, Neuigkeiten

Israel bietet sich freiwillig an, die Drecksarbeit für die Mehrheit der Machteliten dieser Welt zu übernehmen.
Dies als Hinweis für all jene, die sich verzweifelt fragen, wie es nur möglich ist, dass Israel politisch und rechtlich stets beschützt wird. rb

Wie Israel Militärtechnologie an Palästinensern testet | Das Palästina-Labor E1 | Empfohlener Dokumentarfilm

How Israel tests military tech on Palestinians | The Palestine Laboratory E1 | Featured Documentary

Watch the second episode: https://youtu.be/5pPQydBGwQY Uncovering how Israel profits from surveillance technologies using occupied Palestinian territories as a testing ground. Israel punches way above its weight when it comes to arms sales. The 97th country by population, it is the ninth largest arms dealer in the world with a $13bn military-industrial complex.

Hinterlasse jetzt einen Kommentar

Kommentar hinterlassen

Copyright © 2015-2023 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski - Sicht vom Hochblauen

Entdecke mehr von Sicht vom Hochblauen

Jetzt abonnieren, um weiterzulesen und auf das gesamte Archiv zuzugreifen.

Weiterlesen